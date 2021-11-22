Ruth H. Dravinskas, 84

Ruth H. (Chesnell) Dravinskas, 84, of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Born in Boston on May 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Dominic D. Chesnell (Chesnelevich) and Veronika P. Chesnell (Baranauskas). Ruth attended local schools and graduated from St. Augustine’s High School with the Class of 1955. Ruth worked as a bank teller for many years while raising her family with love and devotion.

Affectionately known to family and friends as Bunny, she dedicated her life to helping others. She had a passion for family, friends, music, dancing, gardening and animals. She was an active member of Wollaston Garden Club and spent many years volunteering at 1000 Southern Artery, The Viking Club and many other charities and organizations. She had strong faith and a lifelong dedication to the Carmelite nuns.

Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Peter P. Dravinskas, with whom she shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Paula A. Welch and her former husband Edward of Carver, and Patricia A. Dravinskas and her husband Jonathan Skerry of Quincy. Ruth was the loving grandmother of Aidan, Devin and Delaney Welch and the dear sister of Francine Starck and her husband John of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy (Dolly) Jenness, and Carl (Sonny) Chesnell. Ruth is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 12 PM.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rockland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ruth’s name to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

