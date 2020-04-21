Ruth H. Mathews, 100

Ruth H. (Hayden) Mathews passed away on April 18, 2020.

Born on November 26, 1919, Ruth celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was born in Winthrop, one of four daughters of the late Edward and Helen (Lane) Hayden. She was the loving wife of 56 years of Walter “Dean” Mathews who passed away in 2000. They raised their family in North Quincy where she resided until “retiring” to Mansfield in 2014 to be closer to her family. She was a 1937 graduate of North Quincy High School.

Ruth, a registered nurse, graduated from Massachusetts Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1940. She enlisted in the Navy to serve during World War II and met Dean at Chelsea Naval Hospital while caring for him after suffering injuries when the ship he was serving on, the USS Northhampton, was sunk in the Battle of Tassafaroonga. She resigned from the Navy in 1944 to wed Dean because at that time married women were not permitted to serve in the Navy.

Ruth continued her nursing career at the former Milton Hospital until retirement.

The former Atlantic Memorial Congregational Church was the center of the Mathews family life. Ruth served her church in various capacities including singing in the choir, involvement with several women’s group and social activities.

But the center of her attention was always her loving family. She is survived by her children: Walter and wife Bette of Anna Maria, Florida, Janis McGue of Mansfield, William and wife Vickie of Springdale, Arkansas, Deborah and husband Steven Hawes of Mansfield, Charles and wife Teresa of Henderson, Nevada and Carol Mathews and partner Jeff Dawson of San Antonio, Texas. Additionally, she leaves 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lois Salenius of North Quincy and several nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her daughter Nancy and her husband Gael O’Donnell and her sisters, Bettina Hiltbold and Florence Farrell.

In November of last year, in honor of Veterans Day, Ruth was presented with the Quilt of Valor. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. She was further honored to serve as the Grand Marshall of the Veterans Day parade in Mansfield that same week.

Ruth was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also involved with Order of the Rainbow Girls during the time her daughters were involved, serving as Mother Advisor for several years. And she was a Den Leader to many Cub Scouts over the years.

Burial services will be private. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169, or any organization of your choosing.

