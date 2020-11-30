Ruth L. Albanese

Ruth L. (Cronin) Albanese of Quincy died November 21, 2020.

Ruth devoted her life to her family, friends, and faith. She was an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milton, a former member of their choir, and truly enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends. She was an accomplished watercolor artist and enjoyed traveling. Ruth still kept in touch with her friends, known as the “Odd Squad,” and got together regularly. She was a kind, intelligent, and generous woman with a great sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Daughter of the late Neil and Emma (MacDonnell) Cronin. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Albanese. Loving mother of Anne, Elaine, Stephen and his fiancé Rosemary Greene, David, and the late Judy Foley and her surviving husband James. Cherished sister of the late Neil Jr., Mary, John, and Anne. Loving grandmother of Russell, Lauren, Keryn, Stephen Jr. USAF, Anthony, and Michael USMC and great grandmother of Alana, Jameson, Delilah, Vivienne, Zachary, and Matthew. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Milton, Monday at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the near future.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.