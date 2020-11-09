Ruth L. Mahoney, 81

Ruth L. (LeBaron) Mahoney, 81, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 4.

Born in Melrose on Dec. 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Carpenter) LeBaron. She attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1956.

Ruth worked for the Quincy school system as a transportation coordinator for many years. She loved her job and the relationships she built throughout the years. In her retirement, Ruth spent quality time with her family.

In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Though Ruth loved her home, she and her husband traveled all over the world through their retirement years but had a special fondness to Kennebunkport, Maine. Ruth and Butch enjoyed going out to dinner, seeing a movie or enjoying a quiet night at home.

Ruth was a compassionate, caring and loving person. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She lived her life by The Golden Rule and raised her family with the same values. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Ruth was the beloved wife of John W. “Butch” Mahoney, with whom she shared 62 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Daniel E. Mahoney and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke and Susan A. McCormack and her husband Robert of Weymouth. Ruth was the loving grandmother of Justin Mahoney and his wife Jennifer of New Mexico, Lucas Gregory and his wife Melissa of Quincy, the late John Mahoney who died in 2015, Daniel Mahoney, Jr. of Vermont, Kristina Storer and her fiancé Jon Costanza of Bellingham, Brianna Benjamin and her husband Sekou of North Carolina and William Storer of Indiana. She was the loving great grandmother of Bradley Jackson of Whitman, Thomas and Sophia Mahoney, both of New Mexico, Kali Thompson of Gloucester and Omari Benjamin of North Carolina. Ruth was the dear sister of Judith Badger of Quincy and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Ruth’s funeral service will be celebrated privately at Keohane Funeral Home on Thursday. Live streaming of Ruth’s private funeral service can be viewed on Thursday at 11 a.m. To watch the live stream, please return to Ruth’s obituary at keohane.com and the live feed will appear at the top of her obituary.

Relatives and friends are invited to join Ruth’s family in the funeral procession to Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. To join the funeral procession, please arrive at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.