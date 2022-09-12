Ruth M. Carney, 93

Ruth M. Carney, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was 93.

Ruth was born in Quincy to Ruth M. (Armstrong) and John H. Heaney. Ruth worked as a cafeteria manager for many years in the Quincy Public Schools.

Ruth was a devout Catholic and was very involved in many aspects of the churches she was a parishioner of. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and she enjoyed traveling with her husband Bill. The two of them were inseparable. Ruth’s comforting presence and accepting nature made for a very supportive wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 61 years to the late William R. Carney, Sr. Devoted mother of the late Bill Carney, Jr. and his surviving wife Debra of Kentucky, Cathy Leet and her husband Kevin of Plymouth, Kevin Carney and his partner Tom Bengtson of Illinois, and Mary Ryan and her husband Tim of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 5. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services for Ruth will be held privately. Please see www.Keohane.com for online condolences.