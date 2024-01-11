Ruth M. Lenehan, 88

Ruth M. (Trainor) Lenehan, age 88, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at The Atrium at Faxon Woods, in the presence of her loving family.

Ruth was born in Boston, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Mullen) Trainor. Raised and educated in Malden, she was a graduate of the former Malden Girls Catholic High School. Ruth also graduated from Boston College.

She lived in Quincy for most of her adult life where she raised her family, but had also lived in Plymouth for twenty-five years.

She was a devoted homemaker, actively supporting the activities and accomplishments of her family. As a young woman, she was employed as a computer coder subcontractor for NASA but left to raise her family.

She was a former member of the Furnace Brook Golf Club in Quincy and White Cliffs Country Club in Plymouth where she and her late husband enjoyed playing golf and cherished many friendships and memories made.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph N. Lenehan, Jr.

Devoted mother of Patricia M. Lenehan of Newton, Janet L. Lothrop and her husband Norman of Marblehead, Elizabeth L. Egan and her husband Daniel of Brockton, and the late Joseph N. Lenehan III.

Loving grandmother of Julia R. Lothrop, Kate D. Lothrop, and Bridget R. Lenehan.

The youngest and last of five siblings, she was predeceased by Jeanne Provost, Robert Trainor, Francis Trainor, and Anne Kent.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, January 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, January 16, at 10 a.m. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.