Ruth M. Lutts, 79

Ruth Martha (Hanson) Lutts, age 79, a 47-year resident of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Born on November 12, 1941, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Martha (Carroll) Hanson, and older sister to Mary Ellen (Hanson) Endres (Albuquerque, NM). Beloved wife for 53 years of John “Jack” Lutts, who preceded her in death on September 21, 2020.

Ruth was a loving teacher – in the classroom, as a mom, and in how she lived her life. A graduate of Notre Dame Academy, Roxbury (’59) and Emmanuel College (’63), Ruth taught French and Spanish at Avon High School (1963-64), Tewksbury High School (1965-68), and later at Atlantic Middle School (Quincy) (1996-2008). Ruth loved her students and her colleagues. She brought languages and culture to life through creative lessons. She cheered her students on at school events and she encouraged and supported fellow staff, cherishing many of them as personal friends.

Between teaching posts, Ruth devoted her life to her true vocation: Motherhood. Starting in 1968, Ruth took on the many roles of Mom: homemaker, early childcare specialist, life skills coach, cheerleader, counsellor, family events coordinator, tutor, head chef, part-time nurse and chauffeur – all for a family of 7 children. She and Jack also led faith formation classes for Confirmation and marriage preparation at St. John the Baptist Church (Quincy). She was a lifetime Girl Scout and leader with the Patriots Trail GS Council. She also ran a private home day care when her eldest children moved out.

Ruth was the kind of mom and teacher who listened attentively and gave advice only if asked. She cheered you on and cheered you up. She laughed easily, even at the really bad jokes. She prayed for and with you in troubled times and embraced you when you needed a hug. She nourished her family – heart, body, and soul – and continued to teach with her life about love, family, faith, kindness, friendship, generosity, patience, and compassion until her last breath. Her lessons live on in all who knew her.

Devoted mother of Judy (Michael) Yap (Denville, NJ), John (Carol) Lutts (Rockland), Eric (Barbara) Lutts (Doylestown, PA), Irene Lutts (Kevin Gillespie) (Quincy), Claire (Glenn) St. Tulnoynum (Concord), Paul (Alyssa) Mazzarella Lutts (Quincy), and Laetitia (Patrick) Brundage (Lynn). Loving grandmother of Ella, Faith, Mary, Joshua, Jessica, Conor, Morgan, Iain, Elena, Emerson, Grayson, Bonham, and Skylee. Also survived by her sister; sister-in-law Eileen Lutts (Towson, MD); four nieces and one nephew; and lifelong best friend Mary Fleming. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, William Lutts and Hugh Endres.

For those who wish, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 (alzfdn.org) or the Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Court, Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018 (seasonsfoundation.org).

