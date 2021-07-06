Ruth M. Moberg, 91

Ruth M. (Riihimaki) Moberg, 91, of Attleboro, formerly of Quincy, died June 21.

Mrs. Moberg was born in Quincy, the daughter of the late Toivo and Hilja Riihimaki, and was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Richard Moberg. She had one brother, the late William M. Riihimaki.

She was raised in Quincy and attended the Woodward School for Girls in 1947. She had fond childhood memories of Camp Clear, a Finnish camp in Carver, and the summers that they all spent there.

Mrs. Moberg obtained a music degree at Barrington College in 1951 with a post graduate study in organ at the New England Conservatory of Music. When she moved to Attleboro with her children in 1970, she became a teacher and remained in the Attleboro school system for 30 years. She also taught piano and was the organist and choir director at the First Congregational Church in North Attleboro before retiring in 2012. Mrs. Moberg attended many of the church suppers and always looked forward to seeing her church family. Often reminiscing about when she lived in New York with 5 girlfriends, she fondly remembered how much fun they had going to many of the Broadway shows.

Mrs. Moberg was an avid reader, artist and music lover – one of her cherished possessions was a signed playbill from Dave Brubeck. She also adored animals, especially her beloved dog “Sparky”. She had many close friends and took great joy in getting together for lunch at Morin’s Diner, Gregg’s or visiting on the Cape.

Despite numerous hardships, Mrs. Moberg was always smiling and put others before herself. “Sisu” is a Finnish term signifying strength and perseverance and that exemplified Mrs. Moberg. A quote from Clint Eastwood that she had written and kept sums up how she viewed life – “The main thing is not how long you’re on the planet, but the quality you have while you’re here.” She certainly lived her life to the fullest and was an inspiration to many. Mrs. Moberg was an extraordinary woman, loved by all and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Lynne Rosario and Jon Moberg and two grandchildren, Klaara and Richard Moberg.

Her funeral and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery are private. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.