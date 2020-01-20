Ruth M. Welby, 78

Ruth M. (Arnold) Welby, 78, of Quincy and formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Robert Day Arnold and Theresa Veronica (Powers). Raised in South Boston, “Ruthie” or “Roo” as she was affectionately known, attended St. Augustine Catholic School where she met many wonderful friends, many of whom have remained close to this day. It was in high school when she first laid eyes on Southie High’s Eddie Welby. Shortly after high school, Ruth and the love of her life, Edward Joseph Welby were married, and spent 30 wonderful years together until his passing in 1995. Her song for him “Eddie My Love” by the Teen Queens will always be a family favorite.

Ruth loved people, laughing, dancing and singing. Her hands were rarely still, especially when involved in one of her many sewing projects. She was a talented seamstress making everything from her kids’ clothes and personalized blankets, to gorgeous window treatments and wedding dresses. Her greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by children.

Ruth, the greatest mother in all the land always said she cherished every moment raising her six beautiful children. She was the devoted mother of Linda Bunn and her husband Austin, Jean Peugh, Joan Gillespie and her husband Donald, Edward Welby and his wife Karyn, Joseph Welby and his wife Alicia, and the late Lisa Welby-Gusmini. She was the proud and loving “Mimi” of Dominic and Christopher Gusmini, Donald and his wife Jen, Amanda and her fiance Andrew Wernig, Madison Gillespie, Devin and his wife Leah, Cullen and Jason Peugh, Ava and Quincy Bunn, Claire, Grace, Cassidy and Maeve Welby, and Avery and Connor Welby. She was the sister of Robert Arnold and his wife Pat, Dorothy Geraghty and her husband Jack, Paul Arnold and his wife Gerri, and is survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Wednesday from the funeral home at 9 AM, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Alzheimers Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452.

