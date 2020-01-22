Ruth S. Dobbie, 96

Ruth S. (Nutting) Dobbie, 96, of Quincy passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020.

She was born and raised in Quincy. She was a graduate of Thayer Academy and went on to graduate from Boston University for her Masters.

She was the executive director of the Quincy VNA for 35 years. Mrs. Dobbie was a member of many organizations including the Eastern Star and was on the Board of Directors for Eventide Nursing Home. She was also a devoted member of Christ Church in Quincy.

After retiring, she was a volunteer with her husband for Beechwood on the Bay and enjoyed reading her newspaper, gardening, and spending her time with her family in good old Rocky Nook.

Loving wife of the late John M. Dobbie and mother of the late Sheryl L. Murphy (Dobbie) and her late husband Douglas Murphy. She was Nana to her grandchildren; Heather and David MacWhinnie, Douglas and Ruby Murphy, Victoria and Donnie Doroni, and Renee and Jacob Couture. As well as four great grandchildren Cody, Matthew, Isabelle and Jackson.

A funeral will be held at Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock S, Quincy on Friday Jan. 24 at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Milton Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Jan. 23, from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Natick, MA 01760 cff.org/mass-ri.