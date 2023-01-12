Ruth Walsh, 80

Ruth (née Sheehan) Walsh of Milton (Cork, Ireland), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 1/9/23. At 80 years of age.

Ruth is sadly missed by her devoted husband of 58 years, John Walsh of Milton (Cork, Ireland). Daughter of the late Paddy and Lily Sheehan of Easons Hill, Cork City, Ireland and daughter-in-law of the late William and May Walsh from Domnick’s St. Cork City. Survived by her son Bill Walsh and his partner Maureen Welch of Quincy, his daughter Lisa and Eoin Barry of Milton and her daughter Olive and Jim Donovan of Quincy, her beloved grandkids Nicole, Mossey, Sean and Meave. Her sisters: Joan Guest, Ann Coade and Betty Murphy(deceased). Her Brothers: Paddy Sheehan & Donal Sheehan, both deceased. Sisters in law: Mary Sheehan, and Cora Sheehan. Brothers in law: Michael Guest, (deceased), Michael Coade (deceased) & Michael John Murphy. Sadly, missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends can pay their respects on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 4-8pm at Keohane’s funeral home 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Following the Celebration of Life, a Mass will be held at 10AM in St. Ann’s church, Hancock St., Quincy. Private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ruth Walsh to THE FORGET ME NOTS CHOIR or to The Alzheimer’s Association MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, Ma 02452.