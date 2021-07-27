S. Genevieve Rossi, 92

S. Genevieve “Jenney” (Stec) Rossi, age 92, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Genevieve was born in Chelsea, to the late Alexander and Sophie (Jarosiewsai) Stec. Raised and educated in Chelsea, she was a graduate of the former Saint Stanislaus High School. She had lived in Quincy for sixty-three years.

Jenney was a devoted homemaker and also worked as a clerk at the Quincy Osco Drug and the former Turn-Style department store in Quincy for many years.

She was an avid reader. Jenney was proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed speaking to her grandchildren in Polish. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially devoted to her four grandchildren, supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-one years of the late Luigi “Louie” Rossi. Devoted mother of Paul Rossi of North Attleboro and his late wife Andria, Robert Rossi and his wife Patricia of Plymouth, Frederick Rossi and his wife Gina of Weymouth, Jennifer Shaw and her husband Robert of Norwell.

Loving grandmother of Michael Rossi, David Rossi, Katherine Rossi, and Elizabeth Shaw. Jenney was the last of nine siblings and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 1, from 2-5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, August 2, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Genevieve’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.