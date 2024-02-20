Sabatino A. ‘Sammy’ Pasquale, 67

Sabatino A. “Sammy” Pasquale, age 67, of Brockton, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

Sammy was born in Quincy, to the late Rudolph V. and Annamae (Eldeb) Pasquale. He was raised and educated in Quincy. He excelled in college level Algebra and Physics.

He was a talented musician and songwriter, and enjoyed playing the guitar, keyboard, and saxophone. Music was always playing at the Pasquale home. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing accordion along with his father, and guitar with his cousins, Michael Spaur and the late William “Billy” Carullo. Sammy was also skilled in oil painting and loved to create and give away his paintings.

Sammy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the 1970s. Prior to his military service, he was employed in Quincy as a restaurant cook and manager. As a young man, he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Over the years, he continued supporting his fellow veterans as a volunteer and musically entertaining at the Brockton VA Hospital. He donated items and was generous with his time and talents. He was kind and loved assisting those less fortunate.

Devoted brother of Debra L. Pasquale and her husband Michael Patrizi of Halifax, Rosanne M. Smith and her husband James of Randolph.

Loving uncle of Shayna, Kristi, Ashley, Ben, and Pat and their families.

Sammy is also survived by countless loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the Patrizi family.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, February 27, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Sammy’s memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, State House, 24 Beacon Street, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133 or to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.