Sabrina Tarulli, 54

Sabrina Tarulli, age 54, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Boston Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Sabrina was born in Rome, Italy. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1971 at the age of two and was raised and educated in Quincy. Sabrina was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1986, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Throughout her life, Sabrina had a passion for fitness, healthcare, and nutrition. She integrated these interests with her professional endeavors.

Sabrina began her career working in healthcare. Following her graduation from college, she worked in human services. She went on to become a traditional belly dancer and was well known throughout New England for both teaching and dancing. She most recently worked as a surgical technician at Boston Medical Center.

She was a member of the Life Community Church in Quincy.

Sabrina was an altruistic person who enjoyed people and animals.

Beloved daughter of Rosolino and Maria Elisa (Pace) Tarulli of Quincy.

Devoted sister of Maria Tarulli-Sala and her husband Claudio of Quincy, and Lisa Tarulli Breeden of Weymouth.

Loving aunt of Victoria, Olivia, and Joseph.

A celebration of Sabrina’s life will be held in the Life Community Church Quincy, 158 Washington Street, Quincy, on Saturday, December 2, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sabrina’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 or the Life Community Church Quincy, 158 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

