Sally A. Chrystie, 89

On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 2022, Sally Ann (Mullaney) Chrystie Joined the angels in heaven at 89, with her family at home.

Sally was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, educated at Quincy High School, and then became secretary at Quincy High School.

Sally was born to William J. Mullaney and Bertalda Mullaney (Greenwood). Beloved sister to the late William, Thomas, John, Virginia, Evelyn, Dorothy, and Ruth. The beloved wife of the late Charles Robert (Bob) Chrystie, who together built a thoroughbred horse business that they loved so much. Survived by Her son Lee J. Hannon and wife Mary Ann of Mt. Dora, Fl. Daughter Diane Sally Martell and husband Charlie of Ocala, Fl. Grandmother of Ralph Sheppard III of Texas, and Kristi L. Lemons of Ocala, Fl. And many great grandchildren. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.