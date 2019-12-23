Sally A. Paulson, 86

Sally Ann (Williams) Paulson, age 86, of Cohasset, formerly of Scituate and Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at South Shore Hospital in the comfort of her loving family.

Sally was born in Quincy to the late Henry J. Williams and Ann Elizabeth (Robertson) Williams Nelson and was step-daughter of the late Arthur G. Nelson. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951. She attended Becker College, Northeastern University and Boston University and later received a Master’s degree in education from Cambridge College in 1984. She had lived in Cohasset for fifteen years, previously in Scituate for forty-seven years and prior in Quincy.

She had been employed as an assistant vice-president for the Hingham Institute for Savings for eleven years and previously had worked as assistant to the commissioner for the Department of Mental Health for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for ten years.

Sally was also a licensed social worker, real estate broker and notary public. She was active in civic affairs, state and town politics for thirty-five years. She served as the Scituate Republican Town Committee secretary, and was a seven-time delegate to the State Republican Convention. She also was a past chairperson of fund drives and balls for the American Heart Association and was a former member of the Doric Dames.

Devoted mother of Michael Paulson and his wife Paula of Cohasset. Dear sister of Jeffrey A. Nelson and his wife Robin of Plymouth. Former wife of the late Roland M. Paulson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Anthony’s Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset on Thursday, December 26th at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset.

At the request of the family visiting hours have been omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anthony Parish, 10 Summer Street, Cohasset, MA 02025.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

