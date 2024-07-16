Sally Craig, 73

Sally (Lawrence) Craig, age 73, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 14, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Sally was born, raised, and educated in Natick. She was a graduate of Natick High School, Class of 1969. She was also a graduate of Katharine Gibbs School/College in Boston. She lived in Quincy for over 40 years.

Sally was employed as a secretary in the healthcare industry. Her favorite position was with the design and construction department of Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston from 1976-1986.

She was an active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy where she had served as a deacon, prayer band member, and clothing ministry volunteer. She was also a volunteer with South Shore Elders as a Friendly Visitor to shut-ins.

Sally loved her late husband, Bob, her family, friends, and cats. She enjoyed reading, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, and sitting on the porch with her husband and friends. She was especially fond and proud of her friends in AA and the elderly.

Beloved wife for twenty years of the late Robert G. Craig, who died April 14, 2024.

Former wife for twenty years of the late John D. Reksten.

Dear sister of the late Donald S. Lawrence, Jr. and Holly Sears.

Sally is survived by her nephew Benjamin Sears of Granby, MA, his wife Stephanie Baird, their daughter Lyra Baird-Sears, and her best friend Shirley MacKenzie of Quincy, plus a multitude of wonderful friends.

Memorial Funeral Services will be conducted at Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending are requested to wear pink (Sally’s favorite color). A collation will immediately follow. At the request of the family, inurnment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally’s memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.