Sally E. Murphy, 75

Sally E. (Rust) Murphy, age 75, of Quincy died July 17 surrounded by her family and friends.

Raised and educated in Hanson, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Gladys Rust. Mrs. Murphy lived in Quincy since 2005 and had worked as a school bus driver and as a purchasing agent for Wilkinson Mechanical before retiring.

The beloved wife of Charles W. Murphy, she was the loving mother of William V. Smith of FL, Colleen R. Egan and her husband Stephen of Whitman, Kellie Berube and her husband Donald of Bow, NH, Diane Lloyd and her husband Dwayne of Randolph, Charles W. Murphy, Jr. of Manchester, NH and Paul Murphy and his wife Shauna of Manchester, NH; loving grandmother of Stephen Jr., his wife Alexa and Casey Egan, Alexander and Andrew Berube and Natalie Murphy; beloved sister of Kathy Lakey and her husband Bob of FL, Marsha Liner and her husband Barry of FL, George “Butch” Rust and his wife Ellen of Pembroke, Robert Rust and his wife Sherri of NC, Jodi Lepp and her husband Michael of FL, Jane Mercurio and her husband Mark of Plymouth and Brian Rust of Cape Cod; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Murphy loved dancing, fishing and being the life of the party. She could pull off clamming waders or a leopard print ensemble and stiletto heels with equal amounts of flair and grace. There was never a whipped cream dessert she couldn’t devour, but don’t ask to share. She will forever be remembered for her knack of gift giving, from the poignant to the hilarious. She spread laughter everywhere she went through her storytelling and her larger than life personality. Mrs. Murphy was a member of the Massachusetts Striped Bass Association and attended the Tri-State Tournaments of New England. Her sense of humor and warmth will be missed by all of her friends there.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, July 22 from 9:00 to 10:30AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church 1015 Sea St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery W. Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.