Salvation Army Community Leader Kettle Friday

The second day of the 25th annual Salvation Army Community Leader Kettle in Quincy Center will be held Friday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The kettle will be located at the Hancock-Adams Common near the John Adams statue. It will be manned by two dozen volunteers including elected officials, business leaders and other community activists.

The first day for the kettle was held Dec. 1 and also manned by two dozen community leaders. This particular kettle was established by Henry Bosworth, the founder of The Quincy Sun 12 years ago. Over the past 13 years since Mr. Bosworth’s passing in 2009, the kettle has been coordinated by his son, Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth.

Since its inception, the community leader kettle has raised more than $113,000 to support the mission of The Salvation Army that serves the needy and less fortunate.

Here is the line-up of bell ringers Friday:

9 a.m. – Ward 5 Councillor Chuck Phelan, Maralin Manning, Salvation Army Advisory Board; and Dr. John Pasciucco, Salvation Army Advisory Board.

10 a.m. – State Rep. Bruce Ayers, Quincy Veterans Services Director George Nicholson and Veterans Services Graves Registration Officer George Bouchard.

11 a.m. – Amy Huber, senior vice president, NorthEast Community Bank and Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth.

Noon – Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott; Barbara Clarke, president, Quincy Rotary Club; Isobel Bertman, Rogers Jewelry and Salvation Army Advisory Board; Councillor at-Large Anne Mahoney; and Michael Mazrimas and Courtney Madden, Friends of Wollaston Beach.

1 p.m. – Police Chief Paul Keenan, Fire Chief Joseph Jackson, QHS Principal Larry Taglieri, Norfolk County Dist. Atty. Mike Morrissey, Norfolk County Treasurer Mike Bellotti and Maureen Mazrimas, Friends of Wollaston Beach.

2 p.m. – Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico, School Committee Member Doug Gutro and Bob Verney, Friends of Wollaston Beach.

3 p.m. – Quincy School Committee member Courtney Perdios; Quincy College Athletic Director Jack Raymer and Chris Bell and Meghan MacDonald, Quincy College.