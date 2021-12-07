Salvation Army Community Leader Kettle Postponed To Friday

Due to inclement weather forecast for Wednesday, the Community Leader kettle to benefit the Quincy Salvation Army has been postponed to Friday, Dec. 10.

The kettle was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The kettle will be set up Friday at the Hancock-Adams Common near the John Adams Statue.

Volunteers signed up to ring the bell on Wednesday are asked to man the kettle at their appointed time on Friday.

This is the second day of the Community Leader kettle and the 25th annual to benefit the Quincy Salvation Army.

Friday’s schedule of bell ringers is:

9 a.m. – Ward 5 Councillor Chuck Phelan, Maralin Manning, Salvation Army Advisory Board; and Dr. John Pasciucco, Salvation Army Advisory Board.

10 a.m. – Norfolk County Register of Deeds William O’Donnell, Rep. Bruce Ayers, Quincy Veterans Services Director George Nicholson and Veterans Services Graves Registration Officer George Bouchard.

11 a.m. – Carol Lowd, Quincy Lions Club; Amy Huber, senior vice president, NorthEast Community Bank; and Maureen Mazrimas and Maya Smith, Friends of Wollaston Beach.

Noon – Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott; Barbara Clarke, president, Quincy Rotary Club; Councillor at-Large Anne Mahoney; and Bob Verney and Michael Mazrimas, Friends of Wollaston Beach.

1 p.m. – Police Chief Paul Keenan, Fire Chief Joseph Jackson, QHS Principal Larry Taglieri, Norfolk County Dist. Atty. Mike Morrissey, Norfolk County Treasurer Mike Bellotti and Maureen Mazrimas and Christine Kuhn, Friends of Wollaston Beach.

2 p.m. – Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico, School Committee Member Doug Gutro; Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth and Courtney Madden, Friends of Wollaston Beach.

3 p.m. – Quincy College Athletic Director Jack Raymer and Quincy School Committee member Courtney Perdios.