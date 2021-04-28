Salvatore A. Rizzo, 92

Salvatore A. Rizzo of Quincy passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021 at the age of 92.

Sal was born to his Sicilian parents, the late Charles and Rosalie Rizzo, and was the beloved father of Ronald Rizzo; Rosanne Joyce and husband, Patrick; Nancy Crane (pre-deceased) and husband, James; Bonita Rizzo; and Doreen Coggeshall and husband, William. Sal was predeceased by his former wife, Sophie (Vespaziani) Rizzo, and was brother to the late Louis and Elaine Rizzo; Charles Rizzo and late wife, Joan; Anna Mazzola and late husband, Ralph, and brother-in-law to the late Alexander Vespaziani. Sal is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, their families and so many dear and loving friends.

Sal owned and operated the Sal Rizzo of Waban beauty salon, and then later the Kaleidoscope Hair Coloring Salon, for over twenty-five years. Being the progressive person that he was in all facets of his business, he attended and participated in many events in New York City to be on the forefront of emerging styles and trends. Sal enjoyed conducting color training workshops at his salon to local stylists and in 1987, Sal was awarded “Best of Boston” for hair color. As a vested member of the Waban community, Sal was recognized for his contributions by then Mayor Mann for beautifying Waban Square by the planting of captivating flowers and plants.

When it came to automobiles, Sal was an aficionado. In his younger days, Sal loved refurbishing classic cars and roadsters with his accomplishments often featured in auto magazines. After retiring as a hair stylist, he used his love for cars to his advantage and transitioned to auto sales. It is no surprise that Sal held top salesman many times over on the Norwood auto mile in the years that he was there because he did it passionately like he did everything else.

Sal was a lover of life and lived it to the fullest. He loved entertaining and enjoyed serenading in his Sinatra-like style whenever the opportunity presented be it a community musical, wedding or birthday celebration. He relished dining with friends and family at his favorite restaurants as there was nothing that delighted Sal more than having an authentic and delectable Italian meal surrounded by people he loved.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Parish, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 20169 on May 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held privately at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if you should so choose, your kind and thoughtful donations may be made to South Shore Hospital or charity of choice.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.