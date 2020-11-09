Salvatore E. Coscia, 61

Salvatore E. “Sal” Coscia, age 61, of Quincy died Nov. 6.

A lifelong Quincy resident, he graduated from Quincy High in 1977 and attended Nasson College in Sanford, Maine on a baseball scholarship, having played baseball for Quincy High and the Morrisette Post as well as football. Sal also attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy.

Sal loved following all the New England sports teams, reading and music, but especially time spent with his family who were most important in his life.

The beloved son of the late Elpidio and Theresa (Alongi) Coscia, Sal was the loving brother of Raymond A. Coscia and his wife Lauren of Quincy, Nancy T. Klock and her husband Andrew of Hingham and Enrico E. Coscia and his wife Christine of Quincy; dear uncle of Justin and Alexandra Coscia, Jessica West and her husband Nicholas and Kristin Koha and her husband David; great-uncle of Cole West, Kai West, Cali West, Joshua Koha, James Koha and Harper Koha; he was grandson to the late Raimondo and Angelina Alongi; and is also survived by his beloved cat Maggie Mae.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours with Covid restrictions in place on Monday, November 9 from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church on 44 School St. Quincy.

Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham.

Donations in Sal’s memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 nami.org