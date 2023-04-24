Samira Achi Azar, 61

Samira Achi Azar of Quincy died peacefully April 22, 2023. She was 61.

Born on Dec. 1, 1961, in Anfeh, Lebanon. She was a gentle and exceptional soul who loved her family very much. She enjoyed cooking and was an exquisite host to all that would visit her home. Truly a beautiful person inside and out.

She was the daughter of the late Gaby and Fadwa Achi. She is survived by her husband, Andre Azar, her children Abir Outlaw (Azar) and her husband Ryan, Sahar Azar and Raffi Azar, her grandson, Jaxon, her siblings: Michel Achi and his wife Rosie, Jaqueline Kobti and her husband Fidel, George Achi and his wife Monique, Kathy Achi Youssef and her late husband Abdallah, Aurore El Fadwi and her husband Jack, Elias Achi and his wife Angelica, and many nieces & nephews.

A funeral service in her honor will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. George Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury at 11 a.m.