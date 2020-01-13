Sandra A. Gaudiano, 78

Sandra A. (Raymondi) Gaudiano, 78, a longtime resident of Brockton, native of Quincy, passed away on January 11, 2020.

Sandra was the wife of the late James Gaudiano Sr.; daughter of the late Henry and Quirena Raymondi; mother of James Gaudiano Jr., and Michele Clarke and her husband Vincent; grandmother of Corina Gaudiano and Melanie and Catie Clarke; sister of Judith Scarry; Godmother of Melissa Scarry-Contrino and her husband Vincent; niece of Eleanor (Pinzare) Paquette; and an aunt and cousin of many.

Relatives and friends are welcome to calling hours Thursday 3-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday at 9:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, then reception. Cremation and private committal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Breast Cancer Foundation komen.org (Breast Cancer Foundation).

For Sandra’s complete obituary, please visit waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.