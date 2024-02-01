Sandra Buckley, 84

Sandra “Sandy” Buckley, of Squantum, died suddenly on Monday, January 29, 2024 at Milton Hospital at the age of 84.

Sandy was born in Woburn, lived in South Boston, and found her true home in Squantum where she lived for sixty years. She and her beloved husband Frank raised their four children in Squantum and were very active in community life.

Sandy was a member of the Squantum School PTO and was one of the original organizers of the Charlie Brown Field Day an event that brightened the lives of the children of Squantum during the 1970’s. Sandy was on the 4th of July Parade planning committee for many years and assisted her husband when he was president of the Squantum Community Association. Sandy was very proud to assist with the Frank Buckley Memorial Road race that was named in honor of her husband, Frank. Later in life she was volunteered putting on holiday parties and cookouts for the senior citizens of Quincy.

Sandy was fortunate to be able to find employment in Squantum that allowed her to give back to the community she loved. She first worked as a media center aide at the Squantum School, which allowed her to share her love of reading with the children of Squantum.

Sandy was later the director of The Squantum Community Center where she worked with both the children and seniors of Squantum. She enjoyed this position because it offered her ability to do what she loved to do most, bring joy to the people of her community.

In her spare time Sandy loved to crochet, she was an avid reader and loved to decorate for each and every holiday. She loved the holidays because it meant that she could share her time with her family, which was her greatest love.

Sandy was married to the late Francis “Frank” Buckley for forty-six years. Frank predeceased her in 2004.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Buckley of Weymouth, her son Stephen Buckley of Squantum, her daughter Kim White and her husband David of Kingston and her son Micheal Buckley of Squantum. She is also survived by her grandchildren, the lights of her life: Gillian Deegan and her husband Liam of New Orleans and Jonathan White and his girlfriend Christina Coronis of Whitman. Sandy is survived by her brother in-law James Buckley of Milford and her sister in-law Sandy Buckley of Hopedale. She is survived by three nieces and three nephews. Sandy is also survived by her dear friends Barbara and Marshall Levy of Milton, for whom she and Frank had a special place in their hearts. She also leaves behind many wonderful and close friends in Squantum and her beloved pets JJ and Chica.

Funeral services are private. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, where she found her beloved cat Chica, 1300 West Elm St., Brockton, MA 02301 www.apcsm.org.