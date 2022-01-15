Sandra J. Burke

Sandra Jean (Backofen) of Quincy, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Sandy’s entire life was lovingly focused on her family, friends and the greater community. She adored her grandchildren and children and was a nurturing role model to her entire family. She had a fun spirit and enjoyed many years of trips to Sanibel Island and Cape Cod with her husband George, to whom she was married for over 62 years. They enjoyed these excursions with lifelong friends and played tennis and card games; she loved playing Hearts where she got to “Shoot The Moon.”

She belonged to The Sagamore Beach Colony Club, and also played tennis at the Quincy Tennis Club, and The Weymouth Club. Prior to raising her family, she worked as a registered nurse at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston. After raising her family, she worked as a successful real estate agent. She had an incredible compassion for humanity. She donated to many worthy causes throughout the years. Sandy will be remembered for her kind soul, philanthropic spirit, optimism, and unconditional love. Her presence in our lives was a cherished gift.

Beloved wife of George G. Burke, II of Quincy. Daughter of Richard and Marjorie (Ewing) Backofen, of Connecticut. Loving mother of Jeannie Hanlon and her husband Bill of Quincy, Susan Burke-Lewis and her wife Karin of Quincy, Joanne Burke-Sherman and her husband Eric of Braintree, George G. Burke, III of MI, and Debra Burke Corley of Quincy. Cherished Gramma to Katie, Billy, Kerry, Ezekiel, Eilam, Evania, Trevor, Shane, Liam, Gwen, Bryce, Maeve, Sebastian and Clayton.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Sandy Burke, may be made to Melinda Alexander at QCAP’s Southwest Community Food Center, 1 Copeland St., Quincy, MA 02169

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.