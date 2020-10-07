Sandra L. Oates, 77

Sandra L. (Parker) Oates, age 77 of Quincy, formerly of Abington, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a long fought battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late James Oates.

Sandra was born in Boston, the daughter of late Walter Parker and Agnes (Treska) Parker. Sandra was the co-owner of J.S.J Cleaning Co. of Abington along with James.

She is survived by her children, Wendy McLaughlin of Quincy, Ronald Parker and daughter-in-law Toni Parker of East Bridgewater, Debra Marion of Hanover, Jonathan Oates of Bridgewater and stepdaughter Donna Oates of Lynn, her beloved sister Patricia Houle and brother-in-law Alec Houle of Harwich. She adored her 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and 2 nephews.

Sandra was a kind and loving soul who always found the good in everyone she met. Sandra made everyone feel comfortable and loved through her soft words and funny stories. She enjoyed playing bingo, ceramics and making jewelry and most of all spending time with family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 9 5-8 pm in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman.

Memorial service will start at 7 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to dana-farber.org