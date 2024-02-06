Sandra M. Ahola, 73

Sandra M. (Cedrone) Ahola, age 73, of Pembroke, formerly of Sandwich, died peacefully, Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Bridges at EPOCH at Pembroke, in the comfort of her loving family.

Sandra was born in Quincy, to the late Biaggio and Raffaela (Donofrio) Cedrone. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate Quincy High School, Class of 1968, and later earned an Associate’s degree from Quincy Junior College. She lived in Pembroke for two years, previously in Sandwich for seven years.

She was employed as vice-president of sales with the Marine Stewardship Council based in Seattle, Washington for six years.

Sandra enjoyed music and travelling.

Beloved wife for twenty years of Robert W. Ahola.

Loving step-mother of Kevin R. Ahola and his wife Lynn of Winchendon, Julie B. DiMartino and her husband Nicholas of Braintree, David M. Ahola and his wife Priya of Silver Springs, Md.

Much-loved grandmother of Anthony, Jake, Charlie, Joey, Diya, and Taj.

One of five siblings, she was the dear sister of Biaggio Cedrone, Jr. of Braintree and his late wife Karen, Ralph Cedrone and his wife Elaine of Dennis, the late Anthony Cedrone and his late wife Eleanor, and the late Joseph Cedrone and his late wife Betty.

Sandra is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 8, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, February 9, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.