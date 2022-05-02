Sandra M. Baker, 84

Sandra Marie (Kerrigan) Baker, age 84, of Centerville, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sandra was born in Quincy, to the late Edwin F. and Helen E. (Kaartinen) Kerrigan. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1956. She lived in Centerville for twenty years, previously in Quincy for most of her life.

She had worked as a licensed practical nurse at various healthcare facilities but primarily at the Bostonian Nursing Home in Dorchester for twenty-five years.

Sandra loved the ocean and Lake Wequaquet in Centerville, where she enjoyed swimming and boating.

She was a caring person and friend who never missed a birthday and was a great gift-giver.

Most of all, Sandra’s passion was for her family and especially her cherished grandchildren and great grandson. She relished spending time with them and proudly supported all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-four years of Lawrence F. Baker.

Devoted mother of Laureen Strnad and her partner Steve Bell of Fla., Larry Baker and his wife Marie-Anne of Braintree, Chris Baker and his wife Bev of North Quincy, Dan Baker and his wife Margie of Pembroke, Julie Briand of Centerville, Tim Baker and his wife Meredith of Quincy.

Loving Grammie of Joey Strnad and his wife Loni, Stephen Strnad, Eric Strnad and his wife Becki, Savanna, Desiree, Brea and Beau Baker, Matt, Chris, and Callie Baker, Ryan, Grace and Jack Baker, Dresden and Kobe Briand, and Charlie Baker. Great Grammie of Vanik Strnad.

Dear sister of Susan Wallace of Quincy, Laurel Reed of Hermon, Maine, and the late Michael Kerrigan. Sandra is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 10, 4 – 6 p.m., promptly. Relatives and friends and invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra’s memory may be made to VNA of Cape Cod-Hospice, 225 Independence Dr., Hyannis, MA 02601 or Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth, Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, M 02360.

