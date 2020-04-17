Sandra McCauley, 83

Former Quincy First Lady Sandra (MacKinnon) McCauley died April 15, 2020 at the Pope Nursing Home in Weymouth, from complications of COVID-19. She was 83.

Born July 3, 1936 to Robert MacKinnon and Florence (Lemon) MacKinnon, Sandra was raised in Houghs Neck. A shy but academically gifted student, she attended Atherton Hough Elementary School, Central Junior High and Quincy High School. In 1954, shortly before graduating from Quincy High, Sandra shocked her teachers and guidance counselors by announcing that she was forgoing her acceptance to Radcliffe in order to marry a local clam digger named Frank McCauley. Despite pleadings from family and friends not to throw her life away on a guy who was going nowhere, Sandra, 18, wed Frank at Quincy City Hall on August 13, 1954 – Friday the 13th.

“If it doesn’t work out,” she said at the time, “I can always blame it on that!”

But work out it did. With Sandra as the guiding force in his life, Frank returned to night school to study accounting and secured a position as a teller at Shipbuilder’s Co-Operative Bank, later known as Presidential Co-Operative Bank. Within a decade, he would rise to become the bank’s president while launching a political career that would see him hold every elective office in the city, including ward councilor, councilor-at-large, school committee and four terms as Quincy’s mayor.

Sandra was his staunchest supporter, managing volunteer activities for his numerous political campaigns while raising the couple’s five children and serving as school room mother, Cub Scout den mother and numerous other community volunteer positions.

While serving as Quincy’s first lady and raising five children, Sandra was a strong advocate for one of her passions in life: reading. A champion of Quincy’s Thomas Crane Public Library, she served for many years on its board of trustees and played a leading role in the construction of the new main library building. Similarly, she channeled her love for history into support for the Quincy Historical Society.

But the true joy of Sandra’s life was always her family, including her five children and 13 grandchildren. Her devotion to her family and her community were evident in all she undertook, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known her.

In addition to her husband of 65 years, Sandra is survived by her five children: Michael J. (Elise) of Quincy, Robert H. (Sharon) of Natick, Melissa Higgins (Steven) of Braintree, Julie Tympanick (John) of Plymouth, and Jennifer Logue (David) of Ponte Vedra, Florida; grandchildren Dawn McCauley; Kyril and Samuel McCauley; Lindsay, Lauren, David and Andrew Higgins; Matthew, Andrew and Zachary Tympanick; and Bryan, Samantha and Katharine Logue; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Ruth Craig and June Elwood.

Special thanks go to FirstLight HomeCare and the Atrius Homebased Care program for the steadfast and compassionate care they provided Sandra.

Due to the current restrictions in place related to the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service in Sandra’s honor will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hough’s Neck Congregational Church General Fund, 310 Manet Ave., Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.