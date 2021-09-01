Santino Vitali, 81

Santino “Tino” Vitali, age 81, of Kingston, formerly of Rockland, died August 29, 2021.

Tino proudly served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1961. He was the owner of Tino’s Gulf Station on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy for 39 years and then Tino’s Hauling and Transport in Abington from 1994 to the present. Tino was an active parishioner for many years at Holy Family Church in Rockland and also a past grand knight of Rockland Knights of Columbus.

Husband of the late Carole (Elliot) Vitali. Loving father of Cheryl Vitali Tocchio and her husband Joseph of Vale, NC; Lisa Vitali-McKim and her husband Kenneth of Duxbury; Emily Vitali of Salem, and his honorary sons, Glenn Mohan and his wife Nancy of Whitman; Sean Walters and his wife Mali of Norfolk, VA; and Eric Walters and his wife Liz of Derry, NH. Cherished brother of Martha Phelan of Elizabeth City, NC, and the late Oscar Vitali. Proud “Papa” of Ariana Boss, Lauren McKim, Alyssa McKim, Jack McKim, Justin Mohan, Amanda Mohan, Joseph Tocchio, II, James Tocchio, and Bailey Walters. Proud “Papa Tino” to Lucas Boss, Maxwell Boss, Siena Tocchio and Sophie Tocchio.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 7:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Rockland at 9AM. Burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland.

Donations in memory of Tino may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.