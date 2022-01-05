Sara E. Gilliatt, 84

Sara Ellen “Sally” (Cotie) Gilliatt, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Season’s Hospice in Milton. She was 84.

Born in Boston on January 31, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence F. and Ann (Newmann) Cotie. Sally attended local schools and graduated from high school with the Class of 1955.

Sally worked in banking administration for State Street Bank in Boston. She retired in 2002 after more than 25 years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo, coloring, reading, listening to talk radio and podcasts.

Sally was the best mother anyone could have asked for. She was strong, loving, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Sally will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Sally was the beloved wife of the late Frederick E. “Gene” Gilliatt, who died in 1991. The two married on September 14, 1963 at St. Matthew’s Church in Dorchester. Together they shared 28 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Gina L. Gilliatt of Quincy, and the loving aunt of Jennifer Cotie of Florida. She was the dear sister of the late William Cotie.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Sally’s name to Best Friends Animal Society by visiting bestfriends.org.

