Sara G. ‘Lee’ McBurnie, 95

Sara “Lee” G. (Parker) McBurnie passed away in Milton, MA., on April 17, 2021, at the age of 95.

She was the daughter of the late James G. Parker and the late Julia B. (Paine) Parker and a direct descendant of Robert Treat Paine, signer of the Declaration of Independence. She was the loving wife of the late Walter S. McBurnie, devoted mother of five, beloved grandmother and great grandmother, and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Lee never forgot her early years in Marshfield and later in Newtonville where she graduated from Lasell College. She also attended the Mary Burnham School for Girls in Northampton. She learned many skills from photography to beekeeping from her father and from gardening to the adventure, love, and importance of travel from her mother. She loved athletics (especially swimming in the ocean, horseback riding, and figure skating), sewing, needlepoint, spending time in the outdoors, singing, and playing the piano and organ. She passed along an interest in these activities to her children. Since the early 1970s she was involved in exercise classes where she made wonderful forever friends.

Lee started developing her artistic skills as a teenager and continued throughout her life. She especially enjoyed painting, sketching, cray-pas, and silkscreen. She was very talented in portrait painting, landscapes, and still life and did many commissioned pieces. Lee was a member of several art associations and taught art classes to both adults and children.

Later in her 50s with three children still in school, after her two older daughters had graduated from college, Lee attended Wheaton College in Norton to earn a bachelor’s degree in art.

Lee was also very involved with the Milton Women’s Club and numerous church organizations, where she also made forever friends. She traveled to many places in the US and throughout the world and enjoyed sharing stories and photos of her adventures and learning of others’ adventures. During her later years she spent many happy hours at the senior center in Duxbury, returning to the area in which she had spent her childhood. Lee and Walter spent 30 years in Florida and made numerous friends during their tenure there.

Lee and Walter met on Humarock Beach following his service in World War II, married in 1948, resided in Milton for almost 50 years and raised their family there. They encouraged each child to pursue personal interests; supported them in scouts, sports, church, and other activities; and instilled in them the importance of being a solid citizen.

Lee is survived by children Laurel J. McBurnie, Cynthia L. McBurnie, W. Scott McBurnie and wife Mary, Bruce A. McBurnie and Holly M. Kissane; grandchildren Natashia and husband Mark, Walter, Daniel, Sumner, and Dylan; and great grandchild Portia.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions Lee was buried with husband Walter in the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA in a private family service in June 2021.

Friends are invited to join Lee’s family at a memorial service/celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at the East Congregational Church, 610 Adams St., Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s memory may be made to the Duxbury Art Association, 64 St. George St., Duxbury, MA 02332.

