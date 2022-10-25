Saverio John Iacovelli, 81

Saverio John Iacovelli, age 81, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

John was born and raised in Quincy. He was employed by the City of Quincy as a laborer, working in the Highway Department for forty years. He had been retired for many years.

John enjoyed sports and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and also followed the Quincy High School “Presidents” football team.

Beloved son of the late John and Alba (Volpe) Iacovelli.

Dear brother of Linda C. Grazioso of Braintree, Mary E. Ioannilli of Quincy, and the late Donna M. LaPenna.

John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.