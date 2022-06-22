Schedule Released For PorchFest Quincy Saturday

This year’s PorchFest Quincy will feature more than 100 performances across Merrymount, Squantum, and Wollaston Hill between 3 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Performers volunteer their time and talents hosted by volunteer residents in the three festival neighborhoods.

The event schedule and porch locations is available online at porchfestquincy.org. It also appears below.

The PorchFest team encourages attendees to download and print the map and schedule or use the PorchFest website, which also features an interactive map and scheduled, as well as links to performers online content.

The PorchFest team encourages the use of public transportation to and from the festival neighborhoods. Each neighborhood is easily traveled by walking, and biking is also a great option.

Porta Pottys will be available as well as some food options; please check the schedule and map when published on June 21 for details. Visit the Porchfest website FAQ for helpful information.

Returning performers include The Gypsy Moths, Up The Downs, Tokyo Tramps, Atlantic Youth Orchestra, The Copley Cats a cappella group, the Sprints and more. The event will feature several new performers as well.

“We are excited to be back for a seventh year and we truly appreciate all the performers who volunteer their time and talents and the porch hosts who host our performances on this special day,” said Walter Hubley, a cofounder of the event.

“We also appreciate our neighborhood event captains, Stacey Lemay, Bill Lebo, and Kathryn Hubley who coordinate each neighborhoods schedule and put in a lot of work.”