School Committee Candidates Night In Squantum Oct. 6

The Squantum Community Association will host a candidates night on Wednesday, Oct. 6 for residents to meet the candidates for the upcoming Quincy School Committee election. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Squantum, 164 Bellevue Rd., Squantum.

After opening statements by the candidates, residents will be invited to pose questions. Questions may also be sent in advance to SCASquantumEvents@gmail.com.

For more information, contact SCASquantumEvents@gmail.com or 617-851-1673. This event is free and open to the public.

The Squantum Community Association provides programming that fosters conversation and community with a focus on topics of interest to the Squantum and Quincy communities, highlighting local talent and history. To subscribe to event notifications email SCASquantumEvents@gmail.com. Get the scoop at SquantumScoop.com.