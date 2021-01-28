School Committee Seat To Be Filled At Joint Convention

By SCOTT JACKSON

The runner up in the most recent Quincy School Committee election on Thursday said she would be interested in filling the vacant seat on the committee.

There is now an open seat on the school board following the resignation of Anthony Andronico. Andronico left the committee this week after city councillors appointed him the new Ward 2 councillor, following the resignation of long-time councillor Brad Croall.

Andronico attended his last school board meeting Wednesday and was sworn into the council seat during a brief ceremony Thursday morning at City Hall. Andronico’s seat on the school board will now be filled by a joint convention of the School Committee and City Council.

Courtney Perdios – the runner up in the 2019 School Committee race – on Thursday said she would be interesting in filling the remainder of Andronico’s term, which expires at the end of the year.

“I am very interested in the School Committee seat that has become available as a result of Anthony’s appointment to the Ward 2 City Council seat,” Perdios wrote in an email.

“Advocating for the students and families of the Quincy Public Schools (QPS) community is one of my strongest passions, and what I’ve spent the last 8 years doing, serving as Citywide PTO President and Clifford Marshall PTO Co-President, and as a member of the QPS Re-Entry Task Force. It’s what led me to run for School Committee just over a year ago in the 2019 election, in which I was proud to have earned the support and vote of 5,990 residents across the city.

“I’m excited for the opportunity, and I look forward to the joint convention process.”

Perdios was one of four candidates to run for three available committee seats in 2019. She finished 448 votes behind the Frank Santoro, the candidate who amassed the third most votes.

Mayor Thomas Koch, the chairman of the School Committee, on Wednesday said he hoped to hold the joint convention before the next committee meeting on Feb. 10 but added it could potentially take place after that date.

Other details of the joint convention have not been announced.

The last joint convention to fill a school board seat was held in January 2016 after Noel DiBona left the committee following his election to the council in November 2015. Emily Lebo – who mounted a write-in campaign for a school board seat in 2015 and finished in fourth place – was unanimously chosen to fill the remaining two years of DiBona’s term that night. Lebo served a full four-year term on the committee previously before being unseated by DiBona in 2013.