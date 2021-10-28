Scott A. Shuttleworth, 61, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Born in Albany, NY, on Dec. 21, 1959, he was the son of the late John Austin and Mary Ann (Duggan) Shuttleworth. Scott was raised in Meriden, Conn., and graduated from Francis T. Maloney High School with the Class of 1978. He continued his education at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, graduating with the Class of 1982, which fostered his appreciation for Cape Cod as one of his favorite family vacation spots.

Following graduation, Scott worked as a captain on the Fast Ferries to Boston, he also worked as a dynamic positioning operator with Transocean on a drill ship, and finished his merchant marine career as chief mate on the Stone Buccaneer in Louisiana. He then came ashore and started his career as an elevator mechanic for IUEC Local 4. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Scott was also fortunate to have spent several winters living aboard his 48-foot C&C sailboat, ‘Northern Lights,’ in the Caribbean.

The most important part of Scott’s life was his loving wife, children, and family. He was a generous person and would do anything for the people in his life. Scott loved the water, it was his happy place. Sailing and boating were his passions. Each spring he would meticulously prepare his boat for the season. He was a member of both the Quincy Yacht Club and the South Shore Yacht Club, where he won a few sailboat racing titles. Affectionately known as a “Jack of all trades and a master of ALL,” Scott was a handyman and a perfectionist at that. He also enjoyed woodworking. His most memorable work would be his generational family home in Houghs Neck, which he renovated completely. He spent many of his childhood summers visiting his grandmother in that very house. She became the namesake of another notable project, his sailboat ‘Gladys’, which he proudly restored himself.

Scott was always known for his big and infectious smile. He was smart, selfless, dedicated and loving. He taught his daughters to always be self-sufficient, to work hard, and to always believe in themselves while never giving up. They were, and are, his pride and joy! He spent many years coaching his daughters’ soccer teams, and famously attended every soccer game and track meet throughout their time in school. Scott will be greatly missed by all of the lives he touched.

Scott was the beloved husband and best friend of Donna Shuttleworth of Quincy. The two married on May 20, 1998, and together they shared 23 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Jaclyn H. and Sydney M. Shuttleworth, both of Quincy. Scott was the dear baby brother of John Shuttleworth and his wife Kathy of Harwich, Dana Shuttleworth and his wife Elaine of Georgetown, Nancy Bizek and her husband Bob of Vermont, and the late Mark Shuttleworth. He is also survived by his mother in law, Joan Fahey of Braintree, and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and his canine companion/boating buddy, Sandy, who was never far from his side.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 1, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 9 AM, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Scott may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.