Scott W. Verrier, 55

Scott W. Verrier, age 55, of Hull, died peacefully, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home.

Scott was born, raised and educated in Quincy. He lived in Hull for five years, previously in Brockton, but most of his life in Quincy.

He was a construction worker in property management for many years. He enjoyed the ocean, fishing and swimming. Scott was also an avid New England Patriots fan.

Beloved father of Scott W. Verrier, Jr. and Isabel S. Verrier. Loving grandfather of Emily, Scott, Jaylin, Layla and Genevieve. Loving companion of Maureen Meade of Hull. Devoted son of the late John J. Verrier and Isabel (Moneghan) Verrier, step-son of the late Ruth A. (Westland) Verrier.

Dear brother of Denice C. (Harney) Robichaud of Carver, John Verrier of Wareham, and Donna Duddy of R.I., and predeceased by Raymond Verrier, David Verrier, Mark Verrier, and Richard Verrier. Scott is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Scott’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.