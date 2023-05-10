Sea Street Fire Still Under Investigation

By SCOTT JACKSON

The cause of the Sea Street fire that damaged two homes on Saturday remains under investigation, Quincy’s fire chief said Wednesday.

“We’re still trying to come up with a determination, but we do know that it started on the back porch,” Fire Chief Joseph Jackson said, adding that “everything is still on the table.”

Firefighters were called to 308 Sea St. in the Adams Shore section of Quincy around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The fire spread from the back porch of the single-family home to the interior of the house, three cars in the driveway, a garage, and a neighboring home.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down within about 30 minutes.

“The guys did a great job,” Jackson said. “Everyone did their job and they did it well.”

No injuries were reported. Jackson said the home at 308 Sea St. suffered extensive smoke damage, but it has not been determined if it is a total loss.