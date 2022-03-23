Sea Street Proposal Before Planning Board In April

By SCOTT JACKSON

The applicants seeking to construct a three-story, 20-unit condominium building on Sea Street are expected to appear before the Planning Board in April.

JVC Sea Street LLC has proposed constructing the 20-unit building at 105 Sea St., formerly home of Imperial Terrace. The managers of the LLC are James Timmins, Quincy’s city solicitor, and his son Christopher.

The property at 105 Sea St. contains 27,600 square feet of land, according to the city’s online property records, and is zoned Residence B.

The applicants were scheduled to appear before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Tuesday for a continued public hearing on the request. The ZBA hearing was continued at the applicants’ request to April 26, to allow the proposal to go before the Planning Board earlier in the month.

The Planning Board is scheduled to meet on April 13 remotely via Zoom. The agenda for the meeting, including instructions on how to log into the meeting, will be made available online at quincyma.gov.

The developers initially went before the Zoning Board of Appeals in October with plans for a 24-unit building. A revised proposal, with 20 residential units, was proposed at the December meeting of the ZBA.

Several area residents spoke against the proposal at both zoning board hearings; Councillor Anne Mahoney in December noted more than 400 residents had signed a petition in opposition to the project.

During the December meeting, members of the Zoning Board of Appeals said they could not support the project at the present time and suggested the Planning Board should vet the proposal first.

“I can’t recall sitting in a zoning board meeting for the last five or six years that we’ve had so much opposition to a project – unified opposition,” Charles O’Brien said at the time. “I’d like to see planning take a look at this before we make any additional moves to allow anything to happen to see if they could tweak any of these issues the people are having.”

At the December meeting, the ZBA hearing was continued to March 22 so they applicant would have time to go before the Planning Board.

The latest version of the proposal calls for construction of a three-story, 20-unit residential building. A total of 42 parking spaces are included in the proposal, 35 in a lower-level garage and seven surface spaces.

As proposed, the building would require several variances from the zoning board. For instance, the zoning code sets a minimum lot area of 4,500 square feet per dwelling unit in Residence B while the proposal includes 1,380 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit. The zoning code also requires 1,000 square feet of green space per unit, while the proposal includes 250 square feet of green space per unit.

In addition, the proposal includes a seven-foot setback on the left-hand side of the building to the property line, less than the 25-foot setback required by the zoning code; the 25-foot requirement is met on the right-hand side of the building. The proposed setback in front of 19 feet is less than the 25 feet required by the zoning code but is greater than the front setback is now.