Sean M. Graham, 45

Sean M. Graham, age 45, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, March 22, 2020, at Carney Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Born in Dorchester, he was raised and educated in Quincy and attended Quincy High School. Sean was employed as a cook in various restaurants for many years. He also worked with his friend assisting him with the installation of water heaters.

Sean enjoyed bowling and shooting pool.

Loving father of Kayla N. Graham of Quincy.

Beloved son of Robert V. Graham of Dorchester and the late Roberta E. (Dooling) Graham.

Devoted sister of Kelsey Graham of Salem, Andrew Graham of Taunton, and the late Amy E. Graham.

Dear grandson of Francis V. Graham of Dorchester.

Nephew of Rachel Otka of Connecticut.

He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In light of current events, funeral services will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Sean’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.