Sean M. Murphy, 59, of Quincy, died unexpectedly on May 11, 2021.

Devoted and cherished father of Hannah Grace Murphy of Quincy. Son of the late John and Josephine (Masters) Murphy. Former husband of Christine (Swierk) DiBella of Quincy. Godfather of the late Nicolas Watson. Sean is also survived by many family and friends.

Sean’s entire world was his daughter Hannah. She was the foundation of all that was truly important to him. A graduate of St. Agatha’s School, Boston College High School and Suffolk University, Sean had a long and successful sales management career in the telecom and energy industries.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, his great sense of humor, kindness and thoughtfulness. He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially of the Red Sox. He played baseball for Suffolk, and enjoyed the game of golf.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Sean may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

