Search Underway For Quincy High Football Coach; Ford No Longer Acting Coach

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy High School Principal Keith Ford on Tuesday announced he would no longer serve as the acting football coach for the school’s football team.

Ford announced he would be stepping away from the position of acting head coach days after being named to the post.

“On Friday, January 26, 2024, after collaborative discussions with our Superintendent and Athletic Director, I was appointed Acting Head Football Coach,” Ford said in a letter to the Quincy High community. “This decision was made to provide consistency with our students in the interest of a full off season workout plan. It is my practice to move full steam ahead in making sure that all aspects of the assignments I’m given line up with my core values which are hard work, dedication, and commitment.

“My intent was to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible with supporting our student athletes both academically and athletically as we gear up for the 2024 football season. However, it appears the impact of this decision is resoundingly unsupported by the community. Therefore, I will continue to be a man of integrity and lead this school community as Principal the best way I possibly can. I do not want to be a distraction to this process so I am stepping down as Acting Head Coach. The coaching position has been posted and we will allow this process to continue in the manner it was intended to.”

Kevin Mahoney, the athletic director for the Quincy Public Schools, on Jan. 26 had announced Ford would be serving as the acting head coach for Quincy High following the departure of Vernon Crawford after one season. A former linebacker for the New England Patriots, Crawford had been hired as the school’s head football coach in February 2023. The team finished the 2023 season with a record of 3-8.

Ford played college football at the University of Maine and Northeastern, and has previous experience coaching at the high school level.

The vacant head coaching position was posted Tuesday on the Quincy Public Schools website and can be view online at SchoolSpring.com. Candidates have until Feb. 14 to apply for the position.