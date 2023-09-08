Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy Fire Department will hold solemn ceremony Monday morning to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will begin at 9:55 a.m. at departmental headquarters at 40 Quincy Ave.

Fire Chief Joseph Jackson said this year’s observance will be similar to those held in prior years. The ceremonies have traditionally included the lowering of the station’s flag to half-staff, a minute-long moment of silence, the recitation of the Firefighter’s Prayer, the tolling of a bell, and bagpipes.

The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 victims at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Among those killed were 343 members of the New York City Fire Department and 72 law enforcement officers.