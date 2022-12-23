Seven Indicted In Quincy Murder; Four At-Large

A Norfolk County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the Aug. 18, 2022 shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

“One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into custody in Houston, Texas earlier this month and was flown back to Massachusetts in the custody of Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives today,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “The Court has set his arraignment for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.”

Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester, entered a plea of not guilty to Masked Armed Robbery and other charges related to the incident in Quincy District Court in September. He is now indicted for murder in the incident and will be arraigned on the indictment Jan. 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court.

Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston, was arrested in New York and is also set to be arraigned Jan. 13, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer involved in this investigation in September, prior to being identified as a suspect. He entered a plea of not guilty to that charge in Quincy District Court at a Sept. 12 arraignment. He failed to appear at his Oct. 3, 2022 pre-trial conference, causing a default warrant to issue. Grand jury issued murder and other indictments Tuesday, Dec. 20 His whereabouts remain unknown.

Three others indicted for murder remain at-large and are being actively sought by police. They are: Derek Miranda, AKA Derek Cardoso, 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester; Walter Batista, 25, of Boston; and Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester.

“We are seeking information on the whereabouts of Clarke, Miranda, Batista, and Rodriguez,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “If you see them, do not approach or confront them, but call 911. If you have information on their possible whereabouts, contact a Quincy Police detective at 617-745-5768 or contact a Massachusetts State Police detective at 781-830-4990.”

Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor will represent the Commonwealth in all of the above prosecutions, as well as the related indictments of Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, for two counts of misleading an investigator and Erianna Correia, 22, of Boston, for misleading an investigator and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Their arraignment dates have not yet been set.

“ADA Connor has been working tirelessly with Quincy and State Police detectives bringing this complex and multi-defendant investigation through the Grand Jury process,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “More details are likely to be presented during bail arguments and arraignment on Friday morning.”