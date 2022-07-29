Sewer Overflow Reported On Perry Road; No Risk To Public Health, Safety

A sanitary sewer overflow was reported on Perry Road in Wollaston on Thursday.

The overflow was reported at 20 Perry Rd., according to an email sent by the city’s Department of Public Works on Friday afternoon. The overflow was listed as ongoing as of then, with about 50 gallons of sewage being released per day.

According to City Engineer Paul Costello, there was a very small sewer pipe leak that has been cleaned up and is being self-contained on Perry Street until the pipe can be permanently repaired in the near future.

“There is no risk to public health and safety,” Costello said.

According to the DPW website, “A sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) is an unintentional discharge, spill or release of untreated sewage into the environment or a property. SSOs are also known as sewer backups and the resulting flooding can cause damage to a property and pollute the environment. Raw sewage is dangerous because it contains bacteria and other hazardous microorganisms. Touching or walking through contaminated areas can bring germs into uncontaminated areas of your home. Children and pets are especially vulnerable.”