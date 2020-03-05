Shana S. Cobban, 46, of Quincy, lost her 30-year battle with epilepsy on Monday, March 2, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Wollaston, she was the beloved daughter of Fred and Jane (Gordan) Cobban of Quincy, loving sister of Ilana of Colorado Springs and Alyssa of San Diego, and her nephew Truman of San Diego. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Shana will always be remembered for her generosity and “biting” humor. We honored Shana’s wish to be an organ donor. She was able to help two recipients with much needed kidneys as her final farewell.

We love you Shana. Rest Well.

All services were private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shana’s memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, 650 Suffolk Street #405, Lowell MA 01854.

See keohane.com for online condolences.