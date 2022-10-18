Shannon A. Menslage, 49, of Londonderry, NH, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in her home, after a period of declining health. She was born in Boston, MA on May 16, 1973, a daughter of Thomas and Ann (McCallum) Mellor. She had been a resident of Londonderry since 1998, formerly living in North Quincy, MA. Shannon loved spending time in York Beach, ME and North Conway, NH, and traveling to Atlantis in the Bahamas. She also enjoyed quilting and ceramics.

In addition to her father Thomas, Shannon is also survived by her husband of 25 years, Michael Menslage, her two sons, Michael J. Menslage and Dylan T. Menslage; two brothers, Thomas Mellor, Jr., and Kevin Mellor and his wife Sue; several nieces and nephews; as well as her dog and beloved companion “Jesse”.

Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 23rd from 2:00 – 5:00pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shannon Menslage memorial at gofundme.com.

