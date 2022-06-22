Sharon A. Fee, 60

Sharon A. Fee, age 60, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Sharon was born in Norfolk, Va., raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1981. She lived in Quincy for most of her life.

Sharon was employed as an administrator for Boston Financial Data Services, Inc. for over thirty years. She retired in 2016.

Sharon was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing cards and Bingo.

Beloved daughter of the late Norman T. and Marian Anne (Ellis) Fee.

Devoted sister of M. Thomasina Fee, Norman T. “Sonny” Fee III, both of Quincy, and Karen I. Redfield and her husband Edward of East Bridgewater.

Loving aunt of Harley E. Redfield of Taunton.

Sharon is also survived by many dear aunts and cousins, both here and in England.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, June 25, from 9 – 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home at 10 o’clock. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215 or joslin.org.

